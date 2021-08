KOTA KINABALU: Five localities in Sabah will be placed under a two-week enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from August 6.

They are Perumahan Ladang Mostyn and Kampung Kasnuri in Kunak, Kampung Kuala Mengalong in Sipitang and Kampung Tanjung Aru Lama and Universiti Apartment 1 here.

The EMCO at One Borneo Condominium Kota Kinabalu, Kampung Istimewa Batu Sapi Sandakan and Taman Merpati Sandakan will be lifted on August 5.