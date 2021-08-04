Four women, teen fined for running unlicensed business in Miri apartment

MIRI (Aug 4): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined four women RM900 each and a 16-year-old RM700 for carrying out a business without a valid licence.

All five accused paid their fines.

Lisa Megan (33), Mena Gundi (26), Durry Martin (21), the juvenile, and Dolly Peter (23) all pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 3(1) of the Businesses, Professions and Trade Licences Ordinance.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000.

According to the facts of the case, the five were found to have carried out a business without a valid licence from the Miri City Council (MCC).

They committed the offence on June 21 at around 1.40pm at an apartment unit in Jalan Riam.