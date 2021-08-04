Ismail Sabri seen arriving at Istana Negara, Muhyiddin to address nation

KUALA LUMPUR (AUG 4): National news agency Bernama has reported that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived at Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Vehicles carrying Ismail Sabri and his entourage were seen arriving at the palace at 11.53am.

Prior to that, Bernama reported at 11.50am that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin left Istana Negara following his audience with the King.

The Prime Minister has since posted on his Facebook page that he will address the nation today at 12.30pm.

RTM, Bernama TV, TV3, Astro Awani, and TV Al-Hijrah will carry the address live.