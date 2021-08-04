King, Queen proud of Chin Ann’s success

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today conveyed his congratulations to national football legend Datuk Soh Chin Ann who had been recognised as the most capped player in the international football history.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, also congratulated the former national squad defender who had been declared the newest member of the FIFA Century Club which is reserved for players with at least 100 international caps.

In a statement uploaded on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties also expressed their happiness and pride over the success, which was also described as not only a historical feat for Malaysia but one which garnered accolades for the country on the international stage.

“Their Majesties described Chin Ann’s achievement as a very meaningful success for Malaysia. Congratulations and well done,” the statement read.

Chin Ann was confirmed to have made 195 appearances at the international level even though the number of caps recorded by FAM was 252, as FIFA only recognised category A matches involving the 71-year-old from Melaka.

Chin Ann, who represented Malaysia from 1969-1984, was one of the four national legends including Zainal Abidin Hassan, the late Datuk M. Chandran and Datuk Santokh Singh inducted into FIFA Century Club in its latest August updates on Tuesday.

Chin Ann’s total caps surpassed the record of Ahmed Hassan of Egypt who made 184 appearances, Bader Al Mutawa of Kuwait (181) and Ahmed Mubarak of Oman (180).

The other notable names in the top 10 were Spain’s Sergio Ramos (180, fifth), Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (179, sixth) and Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon (176, ninth).

Previously, three legends, namely Datuk Abdul Shukor Salleh who had 163 international appearances, the late Datuk Mokhtar Dahari (138) and the late Datuk R. Arumugam (131) were given recognition as members of the FIFA Century Club. – Bernama