Ministry to announce new SOP after consultation with stakeholders

MIRI (Aug 4): The Local Government and Housing Ministry is consulting the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and relevant stakeholders before announcing its standard operating procedures (SOP) for Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) in Sarawak.

Its assistant minister Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said the meetings were being held to ensure practicality and effectiveness of the ministry’s strategies.

“It will be revealed soon after meetings and consultation with SDMC and relevant stakeholders,” he said when contacted on the ministry’s new SOP.

Penguang appealed to all Sarawakians to continue to be vigilant against the spread of Covid-19 more infectious Delta variant.

“We should not be too complacent and let our guard down in adhering strictly to highest standard of hygiene and SOP laid down by SDMC as that would be akin to inviting unnecessary trouble,” he said.

On Sarawakians who have yet to receive aid under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) scheme, Penguang said they can make appeal through the local authorities.

To contain the economic and social fallout due to the lockdown imposed by the federal government since March last year, the state government had implemented six BKSS packages including cash aid to economic sectors and affected individuals.