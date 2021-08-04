Missing boy’s body found on Long Banyok river bank

MIRI (Aug 4): A four-year-old boy reported missing in Long Banyok, Baram on Monday was found dead on the riverbank near the longhouse at around 6.15am yesterday.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue (Bomba) Operation centre in a statement said the body was found by the villagers and that it had been handed over to his family.

Marudi police chief DSP Mohd Ruslan Mat Kib, when contacted, said a police report had been lodged on the incident.

He said the boy, identified as Vincent Laing, was playing with other children at the riverbank at around 4pm on Monday.

“While they were playing by the river, he allegedly fell into the river. His friends then alerted his family who immediately carried out a search and rescue operation with the villagers,” he said.

As there was no sign of the boy, they contacted Bomba Marudi for assistance.

The team took a two-hour boat ride to get to the location to conduct the search.