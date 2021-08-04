Motorists complain of being unable to renew licences, road tax

KOTA KINABALU: MCA Sabah has extended an appeal to the federal government to expedite the opening of more counters in the Road Transport Department (RTD) offices as soon as possible.

This is because many roadusers in the state are unable to renew their driving licence, their vehicle’s road tax and the vocational licenses (GDL and PSV).

MCA Sabah chief Lu Yen Tung when commenting on RTD’s September 30 deadline for renewal of road tax and driving licences, said they have received many complaints from roadusers in the state about the problem.

“We were informed by the complainants that the issue they are really concerned about is the appointment date for them by RTD as some are given dates in May next year. This worries them because the deadline to renew expired road tax and driving license is Sept 30 this year and the moratorium for renewing road tax and driving will not be extended,” said Lu.

If they are unable to renew their driving license or road tax end of September, they face the risk of being taken action by RTD and the police, said Lu, adding that this will add further burden to the public who are already facing a hard time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.