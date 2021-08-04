Muhyiddin denies ‘treason’ against Agong, says won’t kowtow to demands for interference in criminal court cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today lambasted certain unnamed political leaders, alleging they had triggered a political tumult within the government for their own personal gain.

In a special address today, Muhyiddin stressed that he is a man of principles and will not bow down to demands made by certain quarters, especially to interfere in criminal court cases.

“I know there are some of them who are uneasy over my resolution not to entertain several demands including pressure for me to interfere in the court process to release several individuals that have been charged over criminal offences.

In the address, Muhyiddin also reiterated his commitment towards his responsibilities as the Prime Minister as prescribed under the Federal Constitution and to upheld the sanctity of Constitutional Monarchy.

“I was also accused of treason against the King whereas my action is solely to preserve the supremacy of the Constitution and to defend the institution of the Constitutional Monarchy.

I will not sacrifice my principles and will not break my oath of my office to fulfill all of my commitments with honesty, loyalty to King and country as well as to preserve, upheld and defend the Constitution,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Muhyiddin had begun with apologising to the Malaysian public to address whether the Perikatan Nasional administration remained intact while the country is still struggling with the pandemic.

This is after eight Umno lawmakers had withdrawn their support for the ruling government.

Muhyiddin explained that at the moment he still had majority support but will table a confidence vote when Parliament convenes in September.

Standing alongside Muhyiddin during the special address was his deputy, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Umno), Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (MCA), Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (MIC), Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (GPS), Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili (PBS), Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (Bersatu), Datuk Seri Radzi Jidi (Bersatu) and Chief Secretary to the government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. — Malay Mail