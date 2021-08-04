No need to install barbed wires in EMCO areas

TUARAN: There is no need to install barbed wire fencing in areas that are undergoing Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Instead, State Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim said that residents who are living in these areas should just strictly obey the quarantine and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that these residents should be smart and responsible in playing their part in undergoing quarantine to curb the further spread of the virus.

“Therefore, we urge all those undergoing EMCO to abide by the SOPs set by the Ministry of Health (MoH),” he told reporters after visiting the CITF Outreach Programme at Dewan Kampung, Bunga Tenghilan, Tamparuli, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sabah Information Director Nadzerah Abdullah revealed that as of August 3, 82,425 people have registered for the vaccination through the 220 CITF outreach programmes, held around the state.

“A total of 94,264 people have received their first jab while 22,542 have received their full dose,” she said.