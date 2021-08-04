Octogenarian in Miri claims trial to repairing unlicensed gun without a licence

MIRI (Aug 4): An octogenarian was today charged in a Magistrates’ Court here with repairing an unlicensed gun without a licence.

The 88-year-old accused, Muhammad Latip from Kampung Bakam, pleaded not guilty to the charge framed under Section 9 (2) of the Firearms Act 1960, which is punishable under the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum seven years in prison, or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie ordered for Muhammad to be released on RM2,000 undeposited bail in one local surety.

The court also ordered the accused report to the investigating officer once a month pending the pre-trial case management set on Sept 3.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while the accused was represented by counsel Firdaus Morshidi.

According to the facts of the case, the accused, who has no licence from the authorities, allegedly repaired an unlicensed gun.

He allegedly committed the offence on Nov 3, 2020 at around 12pm at an unnumbered house in Kampung Bakam.