Over 22 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Malaysia as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): A total of 22,152,367 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic shared in a tweet, said 14,711,532 were for the first dose, while 7,440,835 doses were administered to second dose recipients.

In terms of percentages, 45 per cent of the country’s population has received the first dose of vaccine and 22.8 per cent have completed both doses of the vaccination, he said.

On the daily vaccination rate, 483,368 doses were administered yesterday with 240,394 doses for first time recipients and 242,974 for those completing their vaccinations. — Bernama

Jumlah pemberian vaksin COVID-19 sehingga 3 Ogos 2021 ialah 22,152,367 dos. 483,368 dos pada 3 Ogos. Dos 1 : 240,394

Dos 2 : 242,974 Jumlah yg terima dos pertama ialah 14,711,532 orang. Daripada jumlah itu, 7,440,835 orang terima dos kedua.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/AGT2mpIpB1 — Dr Adham Baba (@DrAdhamBaba) August 4, 2021