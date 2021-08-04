Wednesday, August 4
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Over 22 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Malaysia as of yesterday

Over 22 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Malaysia as of yesterday

0
Posted on Nation

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): A total of 22,152,367 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic shared in a tweet, said 14,711,532 were for the first dose, while 7,440,835 doses were administered to second dose recipients.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram Channel)

In terms of percentages, 45 per cent of the country’s population has received the first dose of vaccine and 22.8 per cent have completed both doses of the vaccination, he said.

On the daily vaccination rate, 483,368 doses were administered yesterday with 240,394 doses for first time recipients and 242,974 for those completing their vaccinations. — Bernama

Recommended Posts