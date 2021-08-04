Pandelela continues quest to seek elusive Olympic gold medal

KUCHING (Aug 4): National diving queen Pandelela Rinong Pamg will strive to create history today in her quest to win an elusive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

This will be the fourth Olympics outing for the Malaysian diver, who won a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012 and then a silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In 2008 at age 15, the diver who hails from Jugan, Bau, made a splash during her first Olympic Games in Beijing as one of the youngest divers from Southeast Asia.

Although she only placed 28th during her debut appearance, it was a sign of greater things to come.

This afternoon Pandelela will be competing in the preliminary round of the women’s 10m platform at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre along with teammate Cheong Jun Hoong.

They are up against top divers from world diving powerhouses such as China, the United States, and Great Britain.

The Tokyo Aquatics Centre is familiar ground for Pandelela as it was there in May this year that she registered a historic win, bagging Malaysia’s first gold medal in the women’s 10m platform during the Fina Diving World Cup championship.

Catch the action live on Astro Channel 802 from 2pm.