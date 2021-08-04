Pejuang denies signing statutory declaration in support of PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (August 4): Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) today denied signing a statutory declaration (SD) in support of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The party also said it is not engaged in negotiations with any parties to pledge support for any political coalition.

“Pejuang vehemently denies any cooperation or negotiations with any parties more so to support the failing Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“Pejuang also has never signed any SD to support Tan Sri Mahiaddin Yassin.

“Any statement to that effect is fake and irresponsible,” read the statement signed by Pejuang information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin.

This follows after a letter bearing the party’s logo and claiming it would support PN was circulated on social media last night following the news that several Umno lawmakers had withdrawn their support for PN.

Similarly, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal also denied the news that his party would support PN following the circulation of a fake press statement claiming it was switching sides and now supporting PN.

Pejuang, along with Warisan, Pakatan Harapan, and even some Umno lawmakers, had protested the suspension of the special parliamentary sittings and called for Parliament to convene immediately and for Muhyiddin to prove the actual support he has in the Dewan Rakyat. – MalayMail