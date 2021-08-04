Penan Women Project’s sales soar thanks to social media platforms

KUCHING (Aug 4): Local social enterprise Penan Women Project (PWP) has seen sales grow tremendously since it began utilising social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to assist Penan women to generate an income through their weaving skills.

Chairperson Ann Wong said prior to utilising Facebook, PWP was only able to raise a few thousand ringgit per month.

Since it embarked on its digital journey leveraging on Facebook Business and its features, the social enterprise, which began five years ago, has achieved total sales of at least RM1 million.

“One of the best things about Facebook is its cross-messaging function, which directs our audiences directly to our WhatsApp if they have queries on our brand, products, and initiatives,” she said in a press release.

“Currently, the PWP project has benefitted around 60 to 80 weavers over the years since it began; not all are working on full-time basis and our opportunities are provided to the weavers within their capacity.”

Having normally conducted three to four sales events a year at event spaces, local bazaars, and art markets, Wong said PWP met with difficulties in selling the handmade bags during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, with Facebook, it has opened a new avenue for us to showcase our products and build brand visibility and our initiative’s mission.

“This provided us with a larger audience set as well and in turn, led more audiences to our page.

“We have received a consistent engagement across our page and postings — having more followers be engaged towards our cause and products,” she added.

All proceeds from the sale of the bags are channeled back to the Penan community.

PWP is a project initiated by the Miri Women’s Weaving Association (MWWA) to assist in generating income as well as empower Penan women in sustaining their own families and continuing their traditional skills and heritage crafts such as weaving.

Officially registered on March 14, 2016, MWWA was set up to help needy nomadic and semi-nomadic Penans in Limbang and Miri.