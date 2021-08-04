PSB: Sarawak not ready for Phase 3 if it is still under Emergency Order

KUCHING (Aug 4): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) says it agree with Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute about the situation still being ‘premature’ for Sarawak to go for Phase 3 under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) – if it is still under the Emergency Order.

In a statement issued by the PSB Secretariat today, the party stressed that it would be ‘ridiculous’ for Sarawak to enter Phase 3 when the Emergency Order for the state had been extended until February next year.

“The GPS (state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak) owes the people of Sarawak an explanation for this debacle. If the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak is dire enough to warrant extension of the Emergency, then we’re definitely not ready for Phase 3 of the NRP.

“What the people need most now is firm and clear leadership, which we are not getting from GPS leaders,” said PSB.

On Tuesday, Danald described the plan to move Sarawak into Phase 3, effective today, as ‘alarming’, given the still high number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the state.

The Bishop had said in a Facebook post: “It is not the time yet. Many people have not even grasped what it means to be in Phase 2 of NRP.”

The Bishop also questioned the need for the extended EO for Sarawak if the state was ready for the transition.

“If we’re so confident that Sarawak should enter Phase 3, after being in Phase 2 for only three weeks (July 14 to Aug 3), what use then is the six-month Emergency (until Feb 2, 2022),” he said, adding that he was a staunch advocate and proponent of a stringent and vigilant approach in the management and handling of the Covid-19 situation.

The National Security Council (NSC), nevertheless, allowed Sarawak to enter Phase 3 along with Perlis and Labuan.

As part of its precautionary measures, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) decided that only the southern part of Sarawak would remain at Phase 2, while the rest of the state would enter Phase 3.

Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also SDMC advisor, explained that the Delta variant was highly infectious and that the high numbers of cases recorded in southern region – comprising Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian divisions – had continued to be a matter of concern in terms of the state’s fight against Covid-19.