Rela man charged with best friend’s murder

MARANG (Aug 4): A member of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with the murder of the Taman Raya Rukun Tetangga (neighbourhood watch) deputy chairman

Ong Chow Lee, 57, of Wakaf Tapai, nodded when the murder charge was read out to him before Magistrate Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with murdering Fong Swee Fuan, 65, at a hut behind the neighbourhood watch beat base at Taman Raya Wakaf Tapai here at about 1.55 pm last July 23.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The court set Oct 13 for mention for appointment of counsel.

Deputy public prosecutor Engku Ahmad Rashdi Engku Abdillah prosecuted. — Bernama