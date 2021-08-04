SAPP: Vote of confidence correct and constitutional

KOTA KINABALU: A vote of confidence at the next parliament sitting in September to determine the majority support for the Prime Minister is the most correct thing to do in accordance with the constitution and parliamentary democracy in a constitutional monarchy system.

It is also the most effective way to put an end to the endless politicking that has caused so much distress and dismay to the people.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee who said this yesterday, added people want to see an end to the clamour to be Prime Minister and allow the PM and his government to implement the National Recovery Plan.

“With the Covid-19 vaccination process at full speed, it is only a matter of a few months before we achieve herd immunity and re-open the economy. Perhaps, it is the fear of the opposition and the political desperadoes that the Covid pandemic will be over soon and the economy will recover soon enough,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Let us remember that it was the Pakatan Harapan which had squandered the people’s mandate to them by embroiling themselves in internal power struggle that brought down their own government. Pakatan had committed political suicide in February 2020 when the Pakatan PM resigned after a long bout of internal power struggle within Pakatan,” said Yong.

“Everyone can see that among those who clamoured for the resignation of the Prime Minister are at least four contenders for the PM post.

“For them to have a common plot to topple the PM is easier than deciding on who, among them, should become PM if Tan Sri Muhyiddin were to lose the vote of confidence.

“Hence, I am supremely confident that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will get his majority support in Parliament,” he said.

Yong added we should be impressed by the calm and steady way that Muhyiddin had been handling the political challenges being thrown at him. It is this steady pair of hands and a strong team that the nation needs most at this critical juncture.

Yong also said that the Prime Minister’s steadiness is so different from the opposition whose outrageous behaviour in and out of parliament had made people lost confidence in the political establishment. The opposition MPs, in blatant breach of health protocols, had gathered in the streets for a futile display of comedy.

He said all the Sabah MPs who took part in the Monday demonstration in Kuala Lumpur, should be put under compulsory enhanced quarantine when coming back to Sabah.