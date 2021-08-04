Set up mobile teams for schoolchildren tetanus vaccination, Lee urges health dept

MIRI (Aug 4): The state Health Department is urged to set up mobile teams to carry out its anti-tetanus toxoid (ATT) vaccination programme at schools for children below 18 years old.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin proposed the teams after parents had voiced their concern to him about exposing their children to Covid-19 at Tudan Health Clinic.

“There is a directive from the state health department to deliver the ATT vaccines for school-going children at health clinics since all schools are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, parents have expressed concerns as Tudan Health Clinic has a lot of outpatients especially with the present Covid-19 pandemic situation,” he said when contacted.

Lee, the minister in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), agreed with the parents as the children have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

In view of that, he said he had brought up the matter to the Health Department as it was not advisable for the children to go to a clinic to receive the ATT injection.

“I’ve suggested that the department arrange a mobile team to carry out the programme at schools. The department has agreed to look into it. They will liaise with the Education Department to work it out,” said Lee.