Sibu man charged with drug trafficking, possession

SIBU (Aug 4): A 35-year-old man was produced in a Magistrates’ Court here today to face one drug trafficking charge and one drug possession charge.

No plea was taken from Voon Uu Long and the court is still awaiting the chemist’s report.

The drug trafficking charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Subsection 39B(2) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a death penalty or imprisonment for life and shall, if he is not sentenced to death, be punished with whipping of not less than 15 strokes upon conviction.

The drug possession charge was framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar scheduled Sept 7 for further mention of the case.

Voon was also placed under further remand.

According to the charges, Voon allegedly committed the offences on July 25, 2021, at a house at Lorong Belatok 1 at 3.30pm.

He allegedly trafficked 51.4 grams of methamphetamine and possessed 5.75 grams of nimetazepam.