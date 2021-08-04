Sibu woman files report claiming over RM2,700 unauthorised transactions on credit card

SIBU (Aug 4): A woman has filed a police report claiming unauthorised transactions of approximately RM2,748 were charged to her credit card.

The woman claimed the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, when she received a text message from the credit card’s issuing bank notifying her of a transaction in US dollars.

According to her, she immediately called the bank for clarification as she claimed she did not use the card for the transaction mentioned in the text message.

Just as she was checking the details with the bank, she claimed to have received more text messages.

In all, she claimed to have received four text messages with transactions totalling US$651.

The woman claimed she only uses the credit card to pay her utility bills and other loan instalments.