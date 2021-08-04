Triathlete receives sponsorship for Slovakia race

KOTA KINABALU: Yatim Zainal Abidin was given a timely boost in preparation for the Challenge Family’s The Championship race in Samorin, Slovakia.

Yatim received a sponsorship from Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Anginbwho gace the seasoned triathlete words of encouragement for his participation in the world middle distance triathlon race scheduled on August 29.

“The sponsorship is for my expenses in Europe, before and during the competition…it will help me a lot for my journey.

“Apart from that, it will also helps me when I do my last training before the race starts.

“I’m really glad and thankful to the minister for the sponsorship,” he said when contacted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Yatim revealed he would only be able to do a race simulation when he arrives in Samorin.

He said the original plan was to conduct it at the end of last month if not for the rough sea condition and the lack of bike at the transition point.

“Training continues for me as usual and as for the race simulation, I hope to be able to at do it when I arrive in Samorin.

“I will have two weeks to train there before the actual race,” said Yatim, who is due to depart for Kuala Lumpur on August 14 before continuing his journey and arriving in Slovakia the following day.

“Having said that, I am feeling great and injury free…I am all ready to race in the championship,” added the 45-year-old athlete.

For the record, Yatim qualified for the The Championship after he secured a fourth place finish in the Men’s 40-44 age group category of the 4th Challenge Iskandar Puteri race in Johor in November 2019.

The Championship race was originally scheduled for May 31, 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed several times before the organiser settled for the weekend of August 27-29 this year.

The delay which was extended for more than a year will now see Yatim competing in the 45-year-old and above category for the Middle Distance race featuring swimming (1.9km), bike (90km) and run (21.1km).