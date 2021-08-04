(Video) PM leaves KL residence after Armed Forces chief arrives at PMO, AG now at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen exiting his Bukit Damansara residence at 10.49am today, state news agency Bernama reported.

Earlier this morning, a motorcade ferrying Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang was seen entering the Perdana Putra Complex.

Kenderaan yang membawa Panglima Angkatan Tentera Jeneral Tan Sri Affendi Buang dilihat memasuki pintu protokol Bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya pic.twitter.com/8nxqUtKrGF — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) August 4, 2021

According to Bernama, the motorcade was seen entering the compound of the Prime Minister’s Office around 10.

Similarly, Bernama also reported that Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun was seen entering Istana Negara around 9:30am, ostensibly for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Malay Mail