(Video) PM leaves KL residence after Armed Forces chief arrives at PMO, AG now at Istana Negara

A vehicle ferrying Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen departing from his residence in Bukit Damansara August 4, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen exiting his Bukit Damansara residence at 10.49am today, state news agency Bernama reported.

Earlier this morning, a motorcade ferrying Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang was seen entering the Perdana Putra Complex.

According to Bernama, the motorcade was seen entering the compound of the Prime Minister’s Office around 10.

Similarly, Bernama also reported that Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun was seen entering Istana Negara around 9:30am, ostensibly for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Malay Mail

