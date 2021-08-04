(VIDEO) PM arrives at Istana Negara for audience with Agong

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The vehicle carrying the Prime Minister was seen entering the main gate of the palace at 10.53am.

At 11.53am, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was seen arriving at Istana Negara.

Earlier at 9.30am, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun was also seen entering Gate 2 of Istana Negara. — Bernama