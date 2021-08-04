Warisan denies it is supporting govt

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has denied issuing a press statement saying that it fully supports the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Its secretary general, Datuk Loretto Padua Jr when asked for a clarification on the press statement dated August 3 replied, “It’s fake”.

The contents of the statement that was viraled on social media were similar to the one allegedly issued by Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) on Tuesday.

The Pejuang leadership had also denied issuing such a statement.

The contents said that Warisan held an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon and among matters discussed were the Covid-19 vaccination, Umno pulling out of the (federal) government and political stability in the country.

It alleged that Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had made several decisions for the sake of the party’s continuity among which was to support the PN government en-bloc. This is for the sake of the people’s wellbeing, especially in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also claimed that Warisan is responding to the government’s call to work together to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and to make the vaccination program a success.