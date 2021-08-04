Warisan reaffirms not to support PN government

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) stands firm with the party’s decision not to support the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal, said all its Members of Parliament are intact and strongly call for the Prime Minister and his cabinet to resign.

Warisan’s stand is shared by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Sri Aman MP Dato’ Masir Anak Kujat, Selangau MP Baru Bian and Tuaran MP Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Any news or reports being spread claiming that Warisan supports PN is false and malicious, said Shafie in a statement today.

“With reference to the parliamentary proceeding, we demand that parliament should convene immediately to show whether Mahiaddin indeed has the support in the House.

That will clear the air and there is no need to wait until September.

“This motion of confidence should be the sole issue debated in this immediate session.

“It should not be mixed up with other issues concerning the 12th Malaysia Plan and the budget that will be discussed in the parliamentary session scheduled in September,” he said.