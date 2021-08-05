60% of Sabahans need to be fully vaccinated by September 21

KOTA KINABALU: With the ability to vaccinate up to 60,000 doses a day, at least 60 per cent of Sabahans need to be fully vaccinated by September 21.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said that in a statement on Thursday, following the increasing number of sporadic cases in the state lately.

“Taking into account the increasing number of new cases and the increasing percentage of sporadic cases, it is needed to improve the vaccination number as soon as possible.

“On Aug 4, the state Health Department has vaccinated 46,840 doses of vaccines.

“As of Wednesday, 967,555 individuals in Sabah have received their first doses of vaccine and 415,638 for second doses,” he said.

Without interruption of vaccine delivery schedule, the Health Department is able to vaccine up to 60,000 doses daily.

He added the Health Department is currently maintaining the momentum of implementing vaccination throughout Sabah.