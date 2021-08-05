Bintulu night market listed in HIDE – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 5): Another commercial premise in Sarawak has been listed in the Health Ministry’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in a statement said the night market under Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) has been listed in the HIDE system, making it the 273rd premise in Sarawak to be listed in HIDE.

HIDE premises and locations are said to have the potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

Meanwhile, SDMC revealed that police have issued 35 standard operating procedure (SOP) violation compounds in the past 24 hours.

It said 33 were issued in Kuching followed by one each in Mukah and Miri.

SDMC added that 23 were issued to individuals who failed to observe physical distancing, eight for not wearing face mask, two for failure to scan MySejahtera and one for not having proper inter-district travel permit.

One compound was also issued to an individual who did no comply with quarantine rules after removing his or he quarantine bracelet without permission.

SDMC said this brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the police in Sarawak since March 18 last year to 9,710.

Over the same period, the Local Government and Housing Ministry has issued four SOP violation compounds statewide.

Two were issued by the BDA and two by the Bau District Council.

Out of the four compounds, two were for business premises operating outside of the permitted time and two for not completing the customer attendance logbook.

SDMC said this brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the various local authorities across Sarawak since Feb 1 to 1,381.