BKSS 7.0 lifeline for business communities, says entrepreneurs’ group

KUCHING (Aug 5): The Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 7.0 package involving an allocation of RM800 million will definitely benefit business communities in Sarawak, said Sarawak Entrepreneur Association (SEA) president Nizam Khalyd.

He said the business communities especially those involving young entrepreneurs are relieved and grateful to the Sarawak government for looking into their welfare.

“The financial aid will definitely reduce our burden during this recovery period as we move forward during this Covid-19 pandemic crisis,” he said in a statement.

Nizam said one of the measures under BKSS, namely the special one-off financial assistance of RM10,000 for active businesses in the state, will be given to some 400 active companies registered with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) as of Dec 31, 2020.

“The financial aid, to be paid in two tranches in September and December this year, is a significant amount as it will at least cover rental or other overhead expenses,” he said.

He said for the second measure, which involves the relaxation of government procurement policy to support businesses in the construction sector, will assist contractors to expedite payments and reduce their overall purchasing cost.

“During the third Movement Control Order, a majority of non-essential construction sites were closed and this affected their operation.

“Price and demand volatility during the pandemic had also caused the overall purchasing cost to increase,” he said.

Nizam said it is a relief that the Sarawak government understands what the business communities in the state are facing.

“Overall, we are grateful for the measures and aid announced by the Sarawak government.

“I truly believe that Sarawak will be among the states to have more sectors reopen their economy once we have reached herd immunity,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had on Wednesday unveiled the BKSS 7.0 where in addition to the two measures, the third measure involved the renewal of foreign workers employment permits for agriculture, mining, construction and services sectors.

He expressed hope these measures would aid in the continuity of enterprises and businesses during the National Recovery Plan now implemented in Sarawak and mobilise the economy.