CM to announce Langit winners on Saturday

KUCHING (Aug 5): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to announce the winners of Langit, which is Sarawak’s first architecture competition, in a ceremony streamed live online at 10am on Saturday.

The competition was organised by Hock Seng Lee (HSL), in collaboration with Next Phase (NP), which is the land owner, and the Malaysian Institute of Architects, Sarawak Chapter (PAMSC).

The competition was created to find the best ideas for a high-rise in Kuching city centre and architects and members of the public can catch the ceremony live on @hslcn and @unitkomunikasiawamsarawak.

The location of Langit is a compact but fantastically located site along Jalan Tabuan, in between Kuching’s historic core and established commercial centres.

“It is our great honour that the chief minister is attending the results ceremony. We received 112 registrations for the competition. The number of architects interested in designing a skyscraper in east Malaysia really surprised and motivated us,” said competition jury member Yu Ji, who is the developer representative from HSL-NP.

Cash prizes for the event competition total RM200,000 and HSL-NP fully intends to build one of the winning entries.

The Langit competition began in March with entries coming from across Malaysia and some entries were joint designs with architects practising overseas.

The panel included renowned architects from Kuching and Kuala Lumpur, including Malaysian Institute of Architects president Datuk Ezumi Harzani, PAMSC immediate past chairman Ivy Jong, Veritas Architects director Lilian Tay, and multi PAM award winner and conservationist Mike Boon.

Jong, a Sarawakian architect notable for her eco designs, commented that the competition was a refreshing development model.

“For the first time ever, architects are given a site by an established and reputed developer with an open brief and an emphasis for community engagement.

“By starting a dialogue with the wider community on what can be built on the selected site, the developer has demonstrated their desire to be public driven in their buildings, which is welcoming,” Jong said.

In HSL-NP’s design brief, floor area was capped at 30,000-square-meter, ensuring design entries would be buildable and not unrealistically large for a city of under a million people.

Judging criteria include public spaces, environmental design aspects and building feasibility.

Meanwhile, competition convenor Chai Si Yong, who is PAMSC’s current chairman, also explained that the scoring and deliberation process was anonymous from start to finish.

“It was important to the developer-client that the identities of those who submitted were never revealed. The judging was solely ideas based and is merit drive.

“As the convenor, we did not even indicate how many were by architects inside or outside Sarawak. The results unveiling is going to be quite an excitement for professionals across Malaysia,” said Chai.

The venue for the results ceremony will be at the HSL Tower of La Promenade, the developer’s flagship 200-acre gated community.

For more info, visit langitkch.com, hsl.com.my or search #LangitKch and @hslcn on social media.