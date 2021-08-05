Covid-19: Five new clusters declared in Sarawak, Kampung Seratau being major contributor of new cases today

KUCHING (Aug 5): More than 300 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today was recorded from the new Kampung Seratau Cluster, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), making it the biggest contributor to today’s new cases.

The committee said out of 1,084 screened from the cluster, 352 were found positive for Covid-19, while 360 were still waiting for their lab test results.

Three other new clusters were also declared in Kuching Division today.

They are Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster, Kampung Sebat Melayu Cluster in Lundu and Kampung Pueh Cluster in Lundu.

Another new cluster is the Nangga Serenggas Cluster in Tatau.

The cluster with the second most number of positive cases after Kampung Seratau Cluster is the Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster with 72 out of 125 people screened under the cluster were tested positive for Covid-19.

From the Kampung Sebat Melayu Cluster, 39 out of 141 people screened were tested positive for Covid-19, while for the Mapung Pueh Cluster 12 were positive out of 25 people screened.

The Nangga Serenggas Cluster in Tatau on the other hand saw 19 tested positive for Covid-19 out of 63 screened, while 44 still waiting for their lab test results.

SDMC also declared an end to four clusters today namely the Sungai Kotak Cluster in Meradong, Tanjong Lelengau Cluster in Pakan, Luteng Cluster in Telang Usan and Blimbing Cluster in Bau.

The clusters ended after no new cases were detected or reported in the last 28 days involving these clusters.

SDMC said 20 out of the 90 clusters still active in the state recorded 261 new cases today.

Mega Suai Cluster recorded 160 new cases today followed by the Nanga Serenggas Cluster (18), Melikin Cluster (10), Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster (10), Jambatan Lemua Cluster (8), Kampung Bunuk Cluster (8), Kampung Haji Baki Cluster (7), Kampung Sebat Melayu Cluster (7), Kampung Bintawa Tengah Cluster (7) and the Bunga Rampai Cluster (7).

Clusters recording less than five new cases today were Kampung Sungai Duuh Cluster (5), Kampung Quop Cluster (3), Kampung Git Cluster (2), Kandis Pantu Cluster (2), Benteng Sri Aman Cluster (2).

Meanwhile, Paun Rimu Cluster, Kampung Bintawa Hilir Cluster, Kampung Semban Cluster, Kampung Kendaie Cluster and Bedup Longgo Cluster have each recorded one new case.

Meanwhile SDMC have also informed that the Beluru has been classified as a red zone district after recording 41 local cases in the past 14 days.

Sebauh District lost its green zone status after five new local cases of local infection were reported in the district today, and is now classified as yellow zone.

Telang Usan district on the other hand had reverted to yellow zone from orange after recording 20 local cases in the last 14 days, while Bukit Mabong is now a green zone district after after no local infections were reported in the district in the last 14 days.

Sarawak currently has 19 red zone districts, six orange zone districts, 10 yellow zone districts and five green zones districts.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.