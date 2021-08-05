Covid-19: Record high of 20,596 new cases for Malaysia today, Sarawak’s cases spike to 759

KUCHING (Aug 5): The number of new daily Covid-19 cases today exceeded the 20,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic last year with a record 20,596 infections over the last 24 hours, surpassing yesterday’s high of 19,819 cases.

Malaysia’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 1,203,706.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a whopping 8,549 new cases were recorded in Selangor.

Other states and territories recording four-digit cases were Kuala Lumpur (2,163), Kedah (1,446), Johor (1,300), Sabah (1,062), and Penang (1,022).

There was also a jump in cases for Sarawak with 759 reported today, the 10th highest in the country, compared to the 552 recorded yesterday, .

This brought the cumulative number of cases in the state to just under the 80,000-mark at 79,522 cases.

Other states and territories reporting three-digit Covid-19 cases today were Negeri Sembilan (989), Perak (916), Kelantan (772), Melaka (622), Pahang (426), and Terengganu (501).

Also reporting new cases were Putrajaya (50), Labuan (15), and Perlis (4).

MORE TO COME