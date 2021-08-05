Covid-19: Two deaths, 759 new cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Aug 5): Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases shot up to 759 today with more than half recorded in Kuching and Subis, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said in its Covid-19 daily update that the state also recorded two deaths today, bringing its death toll to 466.

Kuching and Subis both recorded three-digit cases at 330 and 160 respectively.

There were also 24 other districts which registered new cases namely Serian with 70 cases, Samarahan (36), Sibu (23), Bau (21), Tatau (18), Kabong (17), Lundu (14), Beluru (10), Bintulu (8), Betong (7), Miri (7), Simunjan (7), Asajaya (6), Sebauh (5), Dalat (4), Meradong (4), Sri Aman (3), Saratok (2), Selangau (2), and one each in Mukah, Kapit, Sarikei, Tanjung Manis and Tebedu, SDMC said.

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 79,522.

