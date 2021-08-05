Crocodile rescued from pond

KUCHING (Aug 5): A two-metre-long crocodile was rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) from a fish pond in Taman Salam, Jalan Siau Hui in Sri Aman yesterday.

According to a spokesperson from Bomba, a call was received from the pond’s owner around 8.10am informing them that a crocodile was sighted in the pond.

A team from the Sri Aman fire station was then mobilised to the scene where efforts to rescue the crocodile was underway.

To ease the rescue operation, water from inside the pond was pumped out before the reptile was cornered and eventually captured.

The crocodile was later handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation for further action. The whole operation ended at 1pm.