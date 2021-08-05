DBKU carrying out emergency repairs on traffic lights

KUCHING (Aug 5): The authorities are carrying out emergency repair works on the Jalan Taman Budaya/Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg/Jalan Satok traffic lights, which have malfunctioned.

According to a statement issued by the Traffic Light Maintenance Unit of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), the traffic lights are expected to resume operations by 5pm today.

“Drivers are advised to practise caution while emergency repair works are being carried out,” said the statement.

The DBKU Traffic Light Maintenance Unit added that it regrets any inconvenience caused.