Eight years’ jail, 10 lashes for robbing senior citizen

SIBU (Aug 4): A 28-year-old man was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment and given 10 strokes of whipping by the Sessions Court here yesterday for robbing a senior citizen.

Lim Ah Yew who pleaded guilty to the charge was indicted under Section 392 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 14-year imprisonment term or a fine or whipping.

Judge Marutin Pagan ordered the sentence to take effect from yesterday.

According to the charge, the accused robbed a 65-year-old woman on July 28, 2021, at about 9.40am at Jalan Lembangan.

The accused took the victim’s purse containing RM40, her identification card, a copy of her husband’s identification card, ATM card and her Kenyalang Gold Card.

Based on the facts of the case, the incident was witnessed by four Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) enforcement officers on duty, who helped to call the police for assistance.

The accused was arrested by the police shortly after.

The accused who was unrepresented pleaded for a lenient sentence.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Zulfadhli Tuah asked for a deterrent sentence as the accused had committed the offence on a senior citizen and at a public place in broad daylight.

He said if it was not for the swift action of the enforcement officers who happened to be on patrol at the area, the accused would have had an easy escape.