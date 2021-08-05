EMCO in five localities across four states – Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 5): Five localities in Sabah, Kelantan, Kedah and Pahang have been subjected to the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) effective Aug 6-20.

Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said in Sabah, the EMCO was imposed in Tawau involving Kampung Baru Pasir Putih and Kampung Wallace Bay, Pulau Sebatik, and another at the Veetar Oil Palm Factory housing area in Tongod.

“The locality involved in Kelantan is Kampung Morak, Mukim Kebakat, Tumpat; Kedah is Taman Nilam (Blue Zone), Mukim Kuah, Langkawi; while in Pahang it involves FELDA Sungai Koyan 1 and 2, Lipis,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and EMCO today.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO imposed in three localities in Mukim Sura, Dungun, Terengganu, namely the Gong Pasir Low-Cost Public Housing (RAKR), Kampung Gong Pasir and Taman Maidam, had been extended until Aug 16.

The EMCO at the Bentong Prison Complex including living quarters in Bentong, Pahang as well as Kampung Joh and Kampung Maka, Machang, Kelantan had been extended until Aug 20, he added.

Hishammuddin said after considering the recommendations of the Health Ministry, the EMCO in several localities in three states would be ended tomorrow.

The areas involved are 14 localities in Temerloh, Pahang, namely Taman Bahagia, Taman Bahagia Indah, Taman Bahagia Makmur, Taman Bahagia Permai, Taman Bahagia Courts and the entire Kampung Padang Lalang.

Other localities involved there are Taman Perumahan Sri Kemuning, Flat Sri Kemuning, Taman Temerloh Jaya, Taman Temerloh Jaya Indah, Taman Temerloh Makmur, the entire FELDA Lakum, Kampung Paya Keladan and Taman Keladan Indah.

In Sabah, it involves two localities in Tuaran, namely Kampung Pukak, Mukim Tengah, and Gayang Ria People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Mukim Berungis; Kampung Gumandang, Kudat; Kampung Lumatai Ulu, Beaufort; as well as three localities in Sipitang, namely Kampung Banting, Kampung Kawang and Kampung Ulu Bole.

The EMCO at Kampung Dewan Besar, Labok, Machang, Kelantan will also be terminated tomorrow.

On the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) compliance operation yesterday, he said 71 premises were ordered to close, while 240 individuals were compounded and 14 others remanded.

A total of 23 illegal immigrants were detained and six land vehicles seized under Op Benteng, he added. – Bernama