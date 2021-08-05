Imago mall reopens after three-day closing

KOTA KINABALU: Imago Shopping Mall reopened on Thursday after closing temporarily for three days.

In its Facebook post, the mall announced that all Imago staff have completed Covid-19 tests and received their first dose of vaccine.

The mall has also sterilized and disinfected the premises prior to reopening.

Additionally, the mall requires its tenants, service providers and contractors to submit negative Covid-19 test results of their staff stationed at Imago, as well as fully sterilize and disinfect their stores by professional contractors before they open their stores or enter the premises.

“We are encouraging our tenants to have their staff go for the Covid-19 vaccination before being stationed here at Imago.

“Vaccination will be mandatory for staff of service providers and contractors.”

The mall stated that strict entry protocols were also imposed on food delivery personnel and courier services to contractors and service providers, including compulsory wearing of mask at all times within the premises of the mall, body temperature scanning and monitoring, scanning and checking of MySejahtera, and hand sanitization amongst others.

Imago Shopping Mall is open from 10am to 8pm.