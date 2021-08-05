Iran keen to work with Malaysia on halal industry – Mohd Khairuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 5): Iran is keen to work with Malaysia on the halal industry and is showing a high commitment to import up to 1 million tonnes of Malaysian palm oil, Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodity Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said.

He said these were among the topic of discussions during a courtesy call by the Iran ambassador to Malaysia Ali Asghar Mohammadi in Putrajaya.

The minister said various matters were discussed with the Iranian ambassador including Iran’s nanotechnology expertise.

“Iran is the fourth-best country in the world in producing nanotechnology and the Iranian ambassador invited Malaysia to take advantage of it, especially in studies related to palm oil and rubber.

“Besides that, he emphasised the importance of the food security industry and Iran highly respected Malaysia’s halal industry as the best in the world,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page.

Therefore, he said Iran is very keen to work with Malaysia on the halal industry.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairuddin said palm oil played an important role in meeting Iran’s oil and fat consumption which now reached 2.2 million tonnes annually.

Last year, Malaysia’s palm oil exports to Iran were estimated at 320,000 tonnes and as of May this year, a total of 238,683 tonnes of palm oil worth over RM970 million were exported to the country. – Bernama