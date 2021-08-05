Kg Mayang Mawang septuagenarian found after spending night in jungle

KUCHING (Aug 5): A search and rescue operation this morning managed to locate a missing 76-year-old Kampung Mayang Mawang villager at 10.25am.

The man was reported missing in the jungles around the village in Serian last night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the septuagenarian was found some 800 metres from the temporary command post in the village.

He was later taken to Serian Hospital by the department’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services ambulance.

Bomba had received a call from one of the man’s family members last night at 9.18pm after he could not be located.

The search and rescue operation, which started at 8.45am today, saw the participation of rescuers from the Serian fire station, police K9 Unit, police, and several villagers.