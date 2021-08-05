Maal Hijrah celebration to be adapted to current situation

KOTA KINABALU: The Maal Hijrah 2021/1443H Sabah level celebration on August 9 and 10 will be adapted to the present situation.

Special Tasks Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said that the committee in charge of the celebration is now refining its implementation following the Covid-19 pandemic with the cases rising in Sabah.

“We will modify the celebration so that it is suited with the present Covid-19 situation, either by limiting those attending or having it online,” he said when making an official visit to the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the State Palace.

“This includes events like the Head of State presenting the ‘Tokoh Maal Hijrah’ award.

“This year, we will select one Tokoh Maal Hijrah and the presentation will be conducted following the present situation,” he said.

Mohd Arifin also explained that one of the programmes that will be conducted is the State-level Ziarah Hijrah programme which focuses on communities badly affected by the pandemic.

“Aside from the Tahlil event on August 9, we will also carry out the State-level Ziarah Hijrah which is a programme to use the district allocation to prepare food baskets,” he said.

He added that the food baskets will be given to those identified at all districts by the Sabah Islamic Affairs Department (Jheains) and Sabah Religious Council (MUIS).

A limited allocation of about RM10,000 per district will be used and the committee has identified 200 to 300 recipients.

During the visit, Mohd Arifin also introduced the new MUIS president Datuk Seri Panglima Yahya Hussin and his deputy, Malai Ali Malai Ahmad to the Head of State.