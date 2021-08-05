Malaysian Armed Forces to mobilise assets to assist hospitals, quarantine centres – DPM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 5): The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will be mobilising its personnel and assets to help lighten the burden of hospitals and quarantine centres following the surge in Covid-19 infections, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri who is also the Defence Minister said MAF’s commitment and cooperation with various other agencies would go on to ensure the health and well-being of the people is protected.

“MAF is also prepared in all aspects in guarding the country’s security from external threats especially in enforcing land, sea and air border control,” he said.

He said in a post on his official Facebook site after holding discussions with the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang on the issue of national waters and the role of MAF in setting up field hospitals.

Malaysia today recorded 20,596 new Covid-19 infections, the highest daily cases since the pandemic began last year. – Bernama