Malaysia’s new weekly Covid-19 infections rise by 29.1 pct

KUCHING (Aug 5): Malaysia’s weekly new Covid-19 infections rose by 29.1 per cent to 116,879 cases from July 25- 31 (Week 30), compared to the 90,542 cases recorded in the previous week of July 18-24 (Week 29), the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced in an infographic today.

MoH said the country’s infections tally also went up by 11.7 per cent during Week 30 at 1,113,272 cases compared to 996,393 cases recorded during Week 29.

“Malaysia’s Covid-19 deaths also rose 8.3 per cent, from 1,036 deaths during Week 29 to 1,112 deaths during Week 30,” the ministry said in the infographics, which was shared on Facebook.

In terms of the country’s death toll, MoH said Week 30 recorded 9,024 Covid-19 fatalities — an increase of 14.2 per cent compared to 7,902 deaths in Week 29.

Covid-19 cases admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in the country increased by 10.4 per cent, with 1,025 cases recorded in Week 30 compared to Week 29’s 929 cases.

MoH said a total of 525 Covid-19 cases across Malaysia had to be given ventilation support in Week 30, and this was an increase of 15.9 per cent compared to 453 cases in Week 29.

“A total of 1,020,756 Covid-19 tests were carried out during Week 30, up 17.8 per cent compared to Week 29, which saw 866,669 tests,” said the ministry.

On the cumulative number of tests carried out nationwide, MoH said Week 30 recorded 18,160,251 tests, up 6 per cent against the 17,139,495 tests from Week 29.

The ministry added that the country’s positivity rate was 11.5 per cent for Week 30 compared to 10.4 per cent the previous week.