Masing to help register stateless Long Singut girls

SIBU (Aug 5): Two stateless girls from Long Singut, Kapit, who scored 6As in the recent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) had caught the eye of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

In a Facebook post today, Masing said he was trying to get the wo girls registered as Malaysians.

“Two of the ladies of Long Singut with 6As results in SPM, but are state less (No IC). They are born and bred in Long Singut. There are 356 of them (with identification documents).

“Some second and third generation born in Long Singut. To me it is a waste of talented human resource.

“Fortunately, R (Resident) and DO (district office), Kapit took these two as interns in the office.

“I am trying to get them registered as Malaysians. That is why I took CM (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) and relevant agencies to visit Long Singut on Aug 5,” Masing said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari visited Long Singut today, where he first attended a briefing.

From there, the Chief Minister visited the Combat Medic Vaccination Team’s (CMTV) Vaccination Centre (PPV).