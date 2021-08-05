Pandelela qualifies for women’s 10m platform individual final

KUCHING (Aug 5): National diving queen Pandelela Rinong has just qualified for the finals of the women’s 10-metre (m) platform individual event at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre this afternoon.

She finished in seventh place in the semi-finals this morning with a score of 315.75 points.

Pandelela won a bronze in the event at the 2012 London Olympics.

A total of 12 divers qualified for the finals with China’s Quan Hongchan topping the table with 415.65 points, while compatriot Chen Yuxi managed 407.75 points to come in second.

The finals will begin at 2pm Malaysian time.