PBB vet believes Malaysians fed up with negative politicking in Putrajaya

KUCHING (Aug 5): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) political veteran Datuk Peter Minos believes Malaysians in general are fed up with the negative politicking besieging Putrajaya.

“Malaysians are totally fed up of the negative politicking that is creating unnecessary anxiety and tension among the people,” he said today when reacting to the attempts to bring down Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“With Covid-19 (pandemic) around plus a battered economy, it is so very stressful.”

The former PBB deputy information chief claimed the blame for the political upheaval should be put on the Opposition and several leaders of Umno.

“But blame it on those who keep on saying the government is ‘gagal’ (a failure), that PM Muhyiddin does not have the majority in Parliament to lead and rule, and that everything the federal government does is wrong. They’ve done deliberate provocation and insinuation,” he said.

Minos opined it is “fair and square” to require all 220 MPs to decide in Parliament next month on whether or not Muhyiddin has the majority support.

“Legal and constitutional — PM Muhyiddin made the correct and proper move (to allow MPs to decide in Parliament),” he said.

Minos said he was disappointed with the unreasonable attitude of some Opposition MPs who demanded Parliament meet immediately on the matter.

“Some opposition want the vote of confidence on PM as soon as possible even tomorrow. If done tomorrow, they will then say the notice is too short and unfair. Nothing seems to please them,” he claimed.

“More and more Malaysians will know the facts and the truth — that some in the Opposition ranks are going all out to topple PM Muhyiddin and the government and take over in order to save their own skins from criminal charges, prosecution in court, and/or too anxious and desperate to be next Prime Minister, and nothing else. The well-being and fate of the people and nation are of little or no concern to them.”

He said things on the political front must be settled by a general election, possibly by early next year, or when Covid-19 is beaten by the current vigorous vaccination exercise.

“Let the ultimate arbitrators — the people — vote and decide then. That will be the ultimate,” he added.