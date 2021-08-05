Sabah back to four-digit cases

KOTA KINABALU: New daily Covid-19 cases in Sabah are back to four-digit number of 1,062 on Aug 5, with 54 percent from close contact screenings.

Sporadic cases are increasing with 251, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“Analytical data shows the percentage of symptomatic or sporadic cases is increasing, almost 24 per cent from the total cases.

“Sporadic cases are relatively high in urban areas such as Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Penampang, Tuaran and Sandakan.

“In Kota Kinabalu, 83 out of 239 cases were in sporadic category, Tawau 37 out of 137, Penampang 27 out of 106, Sandakan 19 cases out of 62 and Tuaran 27 out of 114.

“Close contact continues to be the main contributor to daily cases which is 569 or almost 54 percent, while cases from existing clusters were 123 or 12 per cent, and targeted screening in EMCO localities registered 65 new cases or six per cent of the total daily cases,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu is still on the top with 239 cases followed by Tawau 137, Tuaran 114, Penampang 106, Tongod 65, Sandakan 62, Keningau 39, Sipitang 28, Papar 25, Kota Belud 25, Putatan 24, Kinabatangan and Beaufort 22 each, Telupid and Kudat 20 each, Kunak and Ranau 19 each, Kalabakan 17, Beluran 14, Lahad Datu 12, Tenom 9, Semporna 8, Pitas 5, Kuala Penyu 4, Kota Marudu 3, Nabawan 2 and Tambunan 2.

No new clusters were recorded in the past 24 hours.