Samarahan mechanic gets nine years’ jail, seven lashes for raping 13-year-old

KUCHING (Aug 5): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a mechanic to nine years in prison and seven strokes of the rotan for raping a 13-year-old girl between June 16 and 22 this year.

Judge Jason Juga meted out the sentence after a social report from the Welfare Department stated Mohamad Radzuan Saadi from Samarahan would turn 21 this month, making him ineligible to be sent to Henry Gurney School.

On July 1, he pleaded guilty to seven charges of rape framed under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted the case, while Mohamad Radzuan was not represented by counsel.

According to the charges, he raped the victim between 6pm and 9pm for seven days straight at his house in Batu Kawah.

Based on previous reports, the victim’s mother had lodged a police report after discovering the victim had failed to return home on June 15.

It is understood that the victim had claimed she was going to school to collect her books.

Based on the school’s CCTV recording, she went to the school at 2.45pm but did not collect her books as claimed.

She is said to have been living at the accused’s house during her disappearance.

The girl was found by a member of the public at a hypermarket in Samariang on June 23 and was subsequently handed over to the police for further action.

She was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for a medical examination on the same day.