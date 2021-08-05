Sarawak can achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 as early as mid-Aug, says Abang Johari

KAPIT (Aug 5): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak will be able to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 in mid-August or September based on the achievement of vaccination programme in the state so far.

Speaking to the residents in a Kenyah village Long Singut near the Sarawak and Kalimantan border in Ulu Baleh today, he believed that the state would be able to achieve the target with the cooperation of all parties, including the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and also the good response from the people over the vaccination programme in the state.

The Abang Johari also expressed his satisfaction with the overall achievement of the vaccination programme in Sarawak which was ahead of other states.

He said based on the vaccination in Kapit, the division had exceeded the initial target by achieving 84 per cent of the second dose administration.

“This is a very encouraging achievement even with a challenging geographic condition and scattered population,” he said.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme in the village was carried out by MAF with the cooperation from various parties, especially the Kapit division administration.

Abang Johari accompanied by other state and federal government officials had a short visit to observe the vaccination programme for 178 recipients in the settlement.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong and Army Eastern Field Command commander Lt-Gen Dato Mardzuki Muhammad.

Earlier, Abang Johari was briefed on the development in the settlement including on infrastructure, citizenship and vaccination programme.

During the event, he approved an allocation to build cement roads, a church and a hall for the village.