Sentencing postponed after rapist contracts Covid-19

KUCHING (Aug 5): The Sessions Court yesterday adjourned sentencing for a 47-year-old man, found guilty of raping his niece, after he tested positive for Covid-19 and placed under quarantine until next Thursday.

The accused was found guilty under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code on charges of raping his 12-year-old niece at her house in February 2018.

He was expected to file a mitigation on the sentence yesterday, which carries an imprisonment for a term that may extend to 20 years and shall also be liable to whipping.

Judge Jason Juga set the case to be mentioned again on Aug 30.

Based on the charge, the accused committed the offence at the victim’s house in Bau. The accused also made verbal threats against the victim to not tell anyone of the heinous act.

A police report was lodged by the victim’s mother who found out about the rape from the victim.

Police then arrested the accused at a house in the same village on Nov 5.

It was later revealed that the accused had actually raped the victim on more than one occasion.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Wit Malang.