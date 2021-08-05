Three Kg Semarang houses damaged by 2am fire

KUCHING (Aug 5): Three houses in Kampung Semarang, Petra Jaya here were damaged by a fire around 2am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said one of the houses, which measured around 11 square metres, was 100 per cent destroyed in the incident.

“There was only one person living in that house, who managed to escape without any injuries,” said Petra Jaya fire station chief senior assistant fire superintendent Azaharul Sahari.

A double-storey house with seven occupants, measuring around 35 square metres, was 70 per cent damaged.

All of its seven occupants also managed to escape to safety.

Azaharul said the third house suffered just 3 per cent damage as only a section of its wall caught fire.

The fire was put under control by 2.35am and the whole operations ended at 4am.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya, Padungan, and Tabuan Jaya fire stations.